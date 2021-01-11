Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$442.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$444.00 to C$490.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$443.00 to C$445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$445.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,651,006.49.

TSE CP traded down C$8.28 on Wednesday, hitting C$470.58. 95,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,466. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$434.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$400.41. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of C$252.00 and a 12 month high of C$482.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.25 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.88 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

