Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target upped by research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $444.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.75.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $5.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $371.96. 9,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,400. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.33 and its 200 day moving average is $304.37. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

