Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $366.58.

NYSE CP opened at $376.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $379.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.33 and a 200-day moving average of $304.37. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.7202 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 129.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 955,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,183,000 after acquiring an additional 539,613 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after acquiring an additional 490,263 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 379.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,459,000 after acquiring an additional 284,761 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,526,165,000 after acquiring an additional 216,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 45.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 680,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,190,000 after acquiring an additional 211,905 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

