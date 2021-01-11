Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGC. TheStreet raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

CGC stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 48.2% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 35.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

