Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Friday, AR Network reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report on Friday, September 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.71.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) stock opened at C$2.89 on Friday. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -722.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.53.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$173.96 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,965,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,078,696.90. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$855,749.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 887,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,819,561.55. Insiders have sold a total of 3,023,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,597 over the last ninety days.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

