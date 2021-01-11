Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.38.

CSII opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -70.26 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $60.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

