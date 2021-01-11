Cardstack (CARD) Trading Down 23.6% Over Last Week

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $166,593.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardstack has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One Cardstack token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00042248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.37 or 0.00324376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.64 or 0.03851212 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cardstack Token Profile

Cardstack (CARD) is a token. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Buying and Selling Cardstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

