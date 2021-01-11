Carlson Capital Management Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 52.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.19. 80,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,729,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average is $57.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 121.84, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

