Carlson Capital Management Sells 1,637 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 43,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Apple by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 75,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 306,293 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,158,180. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.91. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

