Carlson Capital Management Trims Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 87.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,055,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,804,000 after acquiring an additional 86,894 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.02. 20,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,560. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.