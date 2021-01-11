Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) will announce sales of $150.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.30 million to $238.20 million. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $4.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 96.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $5.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $9.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.37 million.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carnival Co. & from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.14. 31,067,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,157,430. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 864.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 408,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

