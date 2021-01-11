Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 66.7% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.