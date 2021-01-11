Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 1,983 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 981.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 241,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after buying an additional 24,385 shares during the period. BP PLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 607.7% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 226,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 194,460 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,346,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,315,000 after buying an additional 200,450 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 352,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.32.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $79.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.64.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $143,196.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

