Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 868 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 700.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,747,000 after buying an additional 173,328 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 879,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,474 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO opened at $210.43 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $211.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.47.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

