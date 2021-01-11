Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $221,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $128.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30, a PEG ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.51. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.