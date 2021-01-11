Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 21,380 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,380 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 272,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 48,680 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 48,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000.

Shares of IGOV stock opened at $55.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

