Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $173.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.80. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $120.70 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.