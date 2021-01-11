Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,515,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,101,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $1,242,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $3,094,000.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $300.10 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.55 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.43.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.55.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

