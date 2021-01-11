Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Trading Up 3.9%

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) was up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 562,655 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 350,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TAST shares. ValuEngine downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $335.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $407.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 56,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $295,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,324 shares in the company, valued at $558,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $96,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

