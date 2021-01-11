Carry (CRE) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.84 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00041827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.00327874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.47 or 0.03858872 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 8,278,060,037 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,252,555,376 tokens. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

