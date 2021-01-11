Caspian 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,690.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $1,690.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00040788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00035895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00322608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,277.26 or 0.03702623 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

