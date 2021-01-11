Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of CSTL stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 204,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,596. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $80.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -450.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,414,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,227,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 6,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $353,405.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,506,759.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,866 shares of company stock valued at $18,097,822 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

