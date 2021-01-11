Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider Sells $278,279.40 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Catalent stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.40. 867,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.31 and its 200-day moving average is $90.27.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Catalent by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Catalent by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 303,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after acquiring an additional 28,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

