Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cathay Pacific Airways from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.25.

CPCAY stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.03. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

