CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Receives $61.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter valued at $1,169,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in CDK Global by 142.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CDK Global in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CDK Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. CDK Global’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

