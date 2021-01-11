Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FUN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of FUN traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.75. 347,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,814. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by ($0.43). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 119.04% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,766,000 after buying an additional 1,351,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cedar Fair by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,124,000 after buying an additional 630,058 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cedar Fair by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 502,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cedar Fair by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after buying an additional 122,323 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

