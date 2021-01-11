Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Celestica from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celestica has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.07.

Get Celestica alerts:

CLS stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.48. Celestica has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth $80,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth $74,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Celestica by 13.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 58.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.