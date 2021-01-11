Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $1.98. 2,024,083 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,844,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James V. Caruso bought 37,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,301 shares in the company, valued at $109,756.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jarrod Longcor bought 29,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 74,074 shares of company stock worth $100,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.76% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.