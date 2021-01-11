Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.77

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.77 and last traded at $57.11, with a volume of 1326750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 815.97 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $4,884,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Celsius by 5,364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 679,735 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth approximately $10,630,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,498,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 210.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 192,455 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $3,028,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

