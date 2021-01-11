Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.22% from the stock’s current price.

CAGDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAGDF traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,540. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

