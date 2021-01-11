Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Trading Down 8.8%

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 1,453,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,170,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

CRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $250.86 million, a PE ratio of -16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.54 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at $158,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 149.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 544.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,118,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 945,296 shares during the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.