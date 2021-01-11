Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Downgraded by Truist

Truist cut shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.98.

CHNG stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,413,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

