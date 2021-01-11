Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.11.

CRL stock opened at $271.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.20. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $271.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,747,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,150 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.96 per share, for a total transaction of $267,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $7,388,326.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,020. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

