Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.76.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $634.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $653.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $609.58.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,197,000 after buying an additional 107,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,522,000 after purchasing an additional 236,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 18.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,566,000 after purchasing an additional 142,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,234,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

