Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Sells $2,551,920.00 in Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $2,551,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,960,990.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Rosensweig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chegg alerts:

On Friday, December 11th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $2,277,240.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $1,977,920.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total value of $2,302,720.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $96.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.48. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $96.89. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.15, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. Bank of America began coverage on Chegg in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.28.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.