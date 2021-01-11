Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.32

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.32 and last traded at $67.29, with a volume of 69143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.19.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Cheniere Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion.

In related news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $359,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,449,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

