Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 3,909 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.4% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $142.67. 58,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,048,320. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.19 and its 200 day moving average is $138.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $197.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

