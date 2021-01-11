Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $28.35 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.34.

Visa stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.55. 80,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,375,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $416.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

