Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $4.93 Million Holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 768,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 692,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,091,000 after acquiring an additional 85,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 290,073 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 477,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,043,000 after buying an additional 35,555 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 436,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,571,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.15. 6,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,000. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.11 and a 52 week high of $61.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.20.

