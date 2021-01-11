Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the third quarter worth $228,630,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 7,840.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,309,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,126,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,931,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $979,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.71.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.