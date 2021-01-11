Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,902,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after buying an additional 403,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,553,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,443,000 after buying an additional 64,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 9.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,577,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,525,000 after purchasing an additional 131,134 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LIN traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $268.27. The company had a trading volume of 23,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,980. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

