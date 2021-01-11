Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 306.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,592 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

NEE stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.93. 217,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,215,220. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

