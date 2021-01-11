Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 215 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Northern Trust by 590.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,771,000 after buying an additional 545,917 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,138,000 after acquiring an additional 203,746 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3,637.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 190,219 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 261.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 179,053 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 100,865 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.70. 4,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,140. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $109.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $215,761.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

