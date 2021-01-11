Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 53 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $2,222,276,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,767,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.93.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $7.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $259.89. 1,017,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,729,920. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at $343,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,063,370 shares of company stock worth $292,498,125 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

