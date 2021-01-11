Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.6% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $25,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.52. The company had a trading volume of 275,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,402,700. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.36.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

