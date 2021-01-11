Chiliz Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Chiliz has a market cap of $94.82 million and approximately $40.61 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00023583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00114519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00068764 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00272559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00064505 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $29,534.51 or 0.88459581 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,429,628,749 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.