Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several brokerages have commented on CD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.60 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,911,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,797,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,642,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,609,000. Finally, Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CD opened at $18.59 on Monday. Chindata Group has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.