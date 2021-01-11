Chris L. Abston Sells 30,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00.

Chris L. Abston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $146.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $229.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

