CIBC Boosts Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$7.75

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$5.20 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of EDR opened at C$6.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$981.05 million and a PE ratio of -24.53. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.83.

In related news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$134,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 947,282 shares in the company, valued at C$6,867,794.50.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

