Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Holdings Raised by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,600,000. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,900. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.04.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,091 shares of company stock worth $18,639,824 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist increased their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.94.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

